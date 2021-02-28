‘Schitt’s Creek’ Wins Golden Globe For Best TV Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” is continuing its winning streak during Moira’s favourite season (awards).

Following Catherine O’Hara’s first Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy on Sunday night, the show took home the prize for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

“Schitt’s” was up against tough competition: “The Flight Attendant”, “The Great”, “Ted Lasso” and “Emily in Paris”.

Congratulations to Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) – Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AoLVDLGO4c — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Show co-creator and star Dan Levy accepted the award remotely. “The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons have taken us to places we never thought possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for it,” Levy said.

RELATED: Catherine O’Hara Wins First Golden Globe For ‘Schitt’s Creek’

“Thank you to the CBC and Pop TV for making the active choice to keep this show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow.”

Levy also delivered an inspiring message about the impact the show has had. “This acknowledgment is a lovely vote of confidence in the message that ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has come to stand for,” Levy said. “The idea that inclusion can bring about growth and love to a community. In the spirit of inclusion I hope that this time next year I hope this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today because there is so much more to be celebrated.”

RELATED: ‘Mank’, ‘Trial Of The Chicago 7’, ‘The Crown’ & ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Top 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Levy’s acceptance speech struck a cord with many watching at home. “I love Dan Levy more than words can express,” one person tweeted.

I love Dan Levy more than words can express. #SchittsCreek #GoldenGlobes — Johnni Z Macke (@Johnnimacke) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, another much-loved sitcom, “The Good Place” congratulated “Schitt’s Creek” on Twitter with an on-brand joke. “Congratulations to Schirt’s Creek!” the show’s official account tweeted. “Wait, why can’t we say Schirt’s?”

Congratulations to Schirt’s Creek! Wait, why can’t we say Schirt’s? — The Good Place is taking it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) September 21, 2020