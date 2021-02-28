Norman Lear Honoured With Carol Burnett Award At 2021 Golden Globes

Television icon Norman Lear was presented with the Carol Burnett Award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The creator of such classic series as “All in the Family”, “Good Times” and “One Day At A Time” accepted the award virtually.

What a career! Norman Lear accepts The Carol Burnett Award for outstanding contributions to television at The #GoldenGlobes.

“It knocks me out to be introduced by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, and to accept an award, this award in the name of Carol Burnett. I could not feel more blessed,” said the 98-year-old producer. “I am convinced that laughter adds time to one’s life, and nobody has made me laugh harder, nobody I owe more time to than Carol Burnett and the brilliant team that helped her realize her comedic genius.”

Lear continued, “At close to 99, I can tell you I’ve never lived alone. I’ve never laughed alone. And that has as much to do with my being here today as anything else I know.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Lear posted a video in which he mentioned the controversy over the HFPA’s lack of Black members.

“As they will talk about tonight, it’s on everybody’s mind, that they’ve been existing all these years without so much as [one],” he noted. “I’m eager to hear what they have to say about it and I know that the future will see us working together: Black, Brown, white; all of us.”

Lear often confronted social issues through his work on shows like “All in the Family”, “Sanford and Son,” “Maude” and “The Jeffersons”.

The Carol Burnett Award was first introduced at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards as the television equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The political activist and philanthropist will become the third-ever recipient of the honour.

Previous recipients include Ellen DeGeneres (2020) and its namesake, Carol Burnett (2019).