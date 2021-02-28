Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

“The Crown” has had an impressive night.

The hit Netflix drama took home an impressive four awards Sunday night, including Actress in a Drama TV Series for Emma Corrin, Actor in a Drama TV Series for Josh O’Conner, Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV for Gillian Anderson and Drama TV Series.

So proud of our Golden Globe winning duo! pic.twitter.com/eRghcb8bGy — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2021

But during her speech, Corrin, who plays the iconic Princess Diana, not only thanked her co-stars but the beloved People’s Princess as well.

“Incredible! What?” an emotional Corrin said before thanking O’Connor and Diana.

We've crowned a winner! Emma Corrin wins the award for Best Actress in a Drama Television Series at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Ga62B1MF3J — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

“Thank you to my prince charming Josh, I couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy,” she gushed. “Most of all, thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine. And on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you.”

Keeping it in the (royal) family! Josh O'Connor wins the award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ty828hut9F — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

And during his acceptance speech, O’Connor thanked his onscreen love, “To Emma Corin, Best Actress winner, you’re extraordinary, talented, funny and a brilliant player of rock paper scissors. I love you to bits.”

“The Crown”‘s Olivia Coleman and Helena Bonham Carter were also nominated.