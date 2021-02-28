Skip to Main Content

Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

By Aynslee Darmon.

Emma Corrin
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC

“The Crown” has had an impressive night.

The hit Netflix drama took home an impressive four awards Sunday night, including Actress in a Drama TV Series for Emma Corrin, Actor in a Drama TV Series for Josh O’Conner, Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV for Gillian Anderson and Drama TV Series.

But during her speech, Corrin, who plays the iconic Princess Diana, not only thanked her co-stars but the beloved People’s Princess as well.

“Incredible! What?” an emotional Corrin said before thanking O’Connor and Diana.

“Thank you to my prince charming Josh, I couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy,” she gushed. “Most of all, thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine. And on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you.”

Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC

And during his acceptance speech, O’Connor thanked his onscreen love, “To Emma Corin, Best Actress winner, you’re extraordinary, talented, funny and a brilliant player of rock paper scissors. I love you to bits.”

“The Crown”‘s Olivia Coleman and Helena Bonham Carter were also nominated.

