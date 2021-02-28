Alanis Sophia Brings Sentimental Childhood Toy To ‘American Idol’ Audition

“American Idol” was in for a treat on Sunday night.

Alanis Sophia, a former runner-up on “La Voz Kids” (the Spanish version of “The Voice Kids”), who was named after Alanis Morissette, impressed the judges while auditioning with a toy mic from when she was a kid.

“When I was little, my mom got me this American Idol toy, and she would always say that I was going to be on the show,” Sophia tells judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. “It’s always been kind of like a dream.”

Sophia then put her spin on Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”.

“You have just enough confidence, but you are pure,” the “Firework” singer told her.

After telling Sophia’s mom that her daughter was “the best we’ve seen today,” the judges all voted to sent her to Hollywood week with a Golden Ticket.