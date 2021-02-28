John Boyega Wins Best Supporting Actor At The Golden Globes While Wearing ‘Tracking Bottoms’

Click to share this via email

John Boyega picked up his very first Golden Globe during Sunday night’s awards ceremony.

The 28-year-old star won the trophy for Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, thanks to his role in Amazon Prime Video’s “Small Axe”.

In the anthology film series, created by Steve McQueen, Boyega plays a London police officer who battles against racially biased policing in the U.K.

Dan Levy, Brendan Gleeson, Jim Parsons and Donald Sutherland were also nominated in the category.

“I’m so shocked,” admitted Boyega while accepting the award remotely from presenter Angela Bassett.

“I thought it was gonna be one of them nights where… you go to your bed and just chill,” he joked as he showed his pants to viewers. “I’ve got Balenciagas, guys. I’ve got tracking bottoms on my bottoms that I’m comfortable [in], but this is exciting.”

The 2021 Golden Globes were hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.