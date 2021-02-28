Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson Crash The Golden Globes With Goofy Skit

Click to share this via email

Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson are bringing some “Saturday Night Live” flare to the Golden Globes.

The pair, and former “SNL” co-stars, joined forces to bring some laughs to the 78th annual award ceremony as a pair of married siblings, Beverly Jack Fruit and Francois Jean Rudy.

The pair were there to accept “Least Original Song in a Telefilm – Dramedy or Comma.”

After Thompson planted a wet one on co-host Amy Poehler, who was hosting in Los Angeles while Tina Fey was live from New York City, Rudolph apologized for their behaviour, revealing, “Bear with me, I had a vodka epidural before I came here.”

Rudolph followed up with a very friendly feel-up on Poehler, “You look so beautiful… so perky.”

Bestie vibes only, bestie vibes only, bestie vibes only! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UgzkDL5AFl — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

The two claimed they won the award for writing the theme song for “The Crown”. But their version, according to the pair, was only used “exclusively in Netflix Germany”.

Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC

Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC

Fans on Twitter just loved the skit. See some of the reaction:

You want to make your Awards show better?? Make sure Maya Rudolph is there!! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lxLcOqSnol — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 1, 2021

Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson just made my night 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HR4c4K6UvM — . (@letsy4u) March 1, 2021

LET MAYA RUDOLPH HOST NEXT #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2B68aK1mIx — Twitter TV is watching the Golden Globes (@TwitterTV) March 1, 2021