Chadwick Boseman’s Wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, Accepts Posthumous Golden Globe On His Behalf In Emotional Speech

A life cut short received a fitting tribute on Sunday night.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf in a tearful speech.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents,” Ledward Boseman said. “He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team.”

She continued, “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Boseman’s “Ma Rainey” co-star Viola Davis appeared to fight back tears during Ledward’s tribute.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August of 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.