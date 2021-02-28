Jane Fonda Calls For Diversity While Accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award At Golden Globes 2021

Jane Fonda used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to discuss the issue of representation in Hollywood.

The legendary actress was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille during Sunday night’s ceremony.

“Stories, they really can change people. But there’s a story we’ve been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry, a story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out, a story about who is offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made,” she said.

“So let’s all of us, including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards, let’s all of us make an effort to expand that tent so that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard.”

Jane Fonda accepts The Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/TpHzoMs9yp — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

She continued, “I mean, doing this simply means acknowledging what’s true, being in step with the emerging diversity that’s happening because of all those who marched and fought in the past and those who have picked up the baton today. After all, art has always been not just in step with history, but has led the way. So let’s be leaders; okay?”

Fonda said that watching recent works such as “Minari”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Small Axe” and “One Night in Miami” have “deepened my empathy for what being Black has meant.”

The 83-year-old “9 to 5” star later took to Instagram to showcase her award.

Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry.

The likes of Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams and many more have received the honour over the years.

Fonda also shared a video of herself backstage at the socially distanced ceremony prior to receiving her award.