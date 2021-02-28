Rosamund Pike Shades Rudy Giuliani During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Rosamund Pike didn’t hold back during her acceptance speech at the 2021 Golden Globes. While accepting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, the 42-year-old star said she’d rather be in a sinking car than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani.

Rocking a bold red tulle dress from Molly Goddard, the actress virtually accepted the award for her role as Marla Grayson in Netflix’s “I Care A Lot” from presenter Ben Stiller, who was on hand with a Golden Globe trophy made out of banana bread.

She began by thanking her fellow nominees, followed by a nod to Maria Bakalova and a quip about Giuliani.

“Ladies, I salute you. Wow, I bet it looks like I care a lot. I do,” Pike said with a laugh. “I do. I care a lot.”

“HFPA, thank you for recognizing, I suppose, the dark side of comedy. My fellow nominees, I am so honoured to be in this room with you,” she continued. “In my movie I had to swim up from a sinking car. I think I probably would rather do that than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani.”

“Maria, I salute your brilliance and bravery,” Pike added in reference to Giuliani’s controversial scene from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

In reference to her jam-packed thriller “I Care A Lot”, Pike concluded her speech by thanking “America’s broken legal system for making it possible to make stories like this.”

Other nominees in the category included Kate Hudson for “Music”, Michelle Pfeiffer for “French Exit”, Anya Taylor-Joy for “Emma” along with Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Twitter had a lot to say about Pike’s Giuliani mention. See the reactions below.

“In my movie I had to swim up from a sinking car, I still would rather do that than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani” – Rosamund Pike pic.twitter.com/KGzbZCo76b — Savannah Williams (@savannah_elaine) March 1, 2021

Rosamund Pike just called out Rudy Giuliani and the "broke American legal system" in her acceptance speech. Give the woman ALL the awards! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/X0f6ibbWOa — Kelly Reynolds (@realkellyrey) March 1, 2021

Throwing shade at Rudy Giuliani! Well Done Rosamund Pike! https://t.co/25c2gjykF2 — Julie Ever After 🙏☮🕉🐾 (@julespuptalk) March 1, 2021

“In my movie I had to swim up from a sunken car but I’d rather do that than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani” -Rosamund Pike pic.twitter.com/eiEbY6Q8iK — HashSlayingSlasher (@Peri_Thornberry) March 1, 2021

