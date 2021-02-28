Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Make Stunning Appearance At Golden Globes

Click to share this via email

It was date night for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards.

The famous couple presented a trophy, with the “Zorro” alum wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder black Dolce & Gabbana gown, with thigh-high slit.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Douglas and Zeta-Jones, who have been together for almost 20 years, were on hand to present Best Motion Picture-Drama, with the honours going to “Nomadland”.

“Here we are at the Golden Globes, a little different, but we’re here,” Zeta-Jones teased in clip posted to Instagram.

Fans were loving seeing the couple, particularly the beautiful actress.

When is Catherine Zeta-Jones joining the MCU? #GoldenGlobes — Jordan Ross Schindler (@jordanrosstv) March 1, 2021

not my mom and i seeing catherine zeta-jones and michael douglas and me screaming CATHERINE ZETA-JONES while she screamed MICHAEL DOUGLAS 😭😭😭 — dari | mainly inactive (@salIyshawkins) March 1, 2021

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas seem like a genuinely fun couple to have as guests or friends — 😈 THE Stefano DLC 😈 (@THE_Stefano_DLC) March 1, 2021