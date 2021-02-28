Skip to Main Content

Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Make Stunning Appearance At Golden Globes

By Jamie Samhan.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It was date night for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards.

The famous couple presented a trophy, with the “Zorro” alum wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder black Dolce & Gabbana gown, with thigh-high slit.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Douglas and Zeta-Jones, who have been together for almost 20 years, were on hand to present Best Motion Picture-Drama, with the honours going to “Nomadland”.

“Here we are at the Golden Globes, a little different, but we’re here,” Zeta-Jones teased in clip posted to Instagram.

Fans were loving seeing the couple, particularly the beautiful actress.

