Sacha Baron Cohen Jokes Donald Trump Is ‘Contesting The Result’ After Scooping Award For Best Picture Musical Or Comedy At Golden Globes

Sacha Baron is celebrating his big wins at Sunday’s Golden Globes, after “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” picked up the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and he himself picked up Best Actor – Motion Picture.

The actor and filmmaker was joined by his actress wife, Isla Fisher, while accepting both awards remotely.

Congratulations to @SachaBaronCohen for winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/fzbnKc7sOS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Unveils New Tennis Umpire Character In Commercial For Uber Eats Australia

“Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press. I’ve gotta say this movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a fresh, new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius,” the actor said. “I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible. Our movie was just the beginning for him, Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like ‘Four Seasons Landscaping’, ‘Hair Dye Another Day’ and the courtroom drama ‘A Very Public Fart’.”

“The revelation, the sensation was Maria Bakalova. She’s incredible,” he continued. Thanking his brave crew members, the comedian continued, “To the field team who literally risked their lives. And most thanks of all to my bodyguard, who stopped me [from] getting shot twice. You know who you are, and you know I’m not allowed to say your name, but thank you.”

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Biden Campaign Was ‘Very Happy’ About Giuliani Footage In ‘Borat 2’

“Most of all, thank you to my incredibly patient wife, Isla, who has put up with all my madness,” Cohen finished his acceptance speech.

Borat wins the award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. High five! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pgSTweaOKq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

And when accepting the Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical Golden Globe, Cohen joked: “Donald Trump is contesting the result. He’s claiming a lot of dead people voted… which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”

Amazon Prime Video released “Borat 2” on Oct. 23.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Why There Won’t Be A ‘Borat 3’

The movie’s breakout star, Maria Bakalova, was also nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for her part in the film.