‘American Idol’ Contestant Ronda Felton Has Lionel Richie In Tears With Her Heartbreaking Story And Incredible Audition

“American Idol” contestant Ronda Felton left Lionel Richie in tears during her incredible audition Sunday.

The 19-year-old belted out “One Night Only” by Jennifer Hudson after sharing how she and her mom had been through some incredibly challenging times, including being homeless with no money and living in shelters.

Richie shed tears before telling Felton: “I was doing really well until you came in and did something that no one has done tonight, which is touch me to the point of making me cry.

“My dear… that was the moment that will change your life.”

Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

Katy Perry added, “You don’t have to be strong. You just have to be Ronda and that will take you all the way.”

“That was a great performance, but I have a big old feeling it’s not your best performance to come,” Luke Bryan gushed.

Felton went to grab her mom to hear the good news, that she’d nabbed herself a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

