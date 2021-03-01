Christian McGuckian Overcomes Nerves And Shows Off Her ‘Magic Country Stuff’ On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Auditioning on “American Idol” can bring a bundle of nerves.

On Sunday’s new episode, 20-year-old singer Christian McGuckian came in to audition for the judges, but first she needed some help calming herself.

McGuckian explained in the pre-taped segment that she works as a maid, cleaning houses and businesses, often singing while she does it. Several months ago, she also experienced a wakeup call after getting injured in a serious car accident, prompting her to pursue singing more seriously.

“If that wreck had been worse and something would’ve happened to me, I would have gone out not happy with my life,” she explained.

Walking into the audition room, McGuckian’s nerves were on full display, and Luke Bryan stepped in to help her shake them off with a quick breathing exercise.

“We’re all on your team,” Katy Perry added.

Finally, the young singer managed to get her courage together for a rocky but impressive performance of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”.

“You have magic country stuff going on in your voice,” Bryan assured her, “but you’re letting everything around you get in its way.”

He then noted that her “biggest hurdle” was keeping time with the music, which Perry agreed with.

Perry added that while some people come in and don’t have the right talent, others simply “have to dig in the right direction.”

All three judges then got up to demonstrate what ease onstage can look like.

“You know, it just feels good to be out here in Hollywoodland,” Lionel Richie said. “It’s nothing to freak out about.”

Perry encouraged McGuckian to sing a little more of “Girl Crush” while they all walked around.

With tears flowing, the judges all encouraged her to continue pursuing her talent.

“There’s no such thing as failure,” Richie told her. “When you win, you win and when you lose, you learn.”

Then, in a surprising turn, all three judges gave McGuckian a resounding yes.

“We said, ‘Hell yes!'” Perry confirmed to the shocked singer.