Olivia Colman’s Incredible Reaction To Losing Out At The Golden Globes Sparks Internet Frenzy

By Becca Longmire.

Olivia Colman, Golden Globes 2021
Olivia Colman walked away empty-handed at Sunday’s Golden Globes but she didn’t mind one bit.

The actress, who was up for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in “The Crown” and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for “The Father”, became the talk of the internet due to her adorable response to losing out on the awards.

Emma Corrin won over Colman for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown”, with Colman appearing to be over the moon with the decision, doing a little happy dance.

She had a similar reaction when losing the Film category to Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian”.

Colman has had her fair share of Golden Globe wins over the years, nabbing gongs for “The Crown”, “The Favourite”, and “The Night Manager”.

