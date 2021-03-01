Olivia Colman’s Incredible Reaction To Losing Out At The Golden Globes Sparks Internet Frenzy

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Olivia Colman walked away empty-handed at Sunday’s Golden Globes but she didn’t mind one bit.

The actress, who was up for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in “The Crown” and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for “The Father”, became the talk of the internet due to her adorable response to losing out on the awards.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2021 Winners: Full List Of TV And Movies Awards

Emma Corrin won over Colman for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown”, with Colman appearing to be over the moon with the decision, doing a little happy dance.

exactly olivia happy dancing for emma corrin pic.twitter.com/smAueKXL9z — S. 🤌🍝 olivia colman’s bitch (@streep_lover) March 1, 2021

Find someone who looks at you like Olivia Colman looks at Emma Corrin #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/gMrpbjjqwe pic.twitter.com/0ARAPyRLsE — Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2021

Ok but Olivia Colman so giddy for Emma 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/YNm6z1V37Z — bp (@brookepauley69) March 1, 2021

Olivia Colman cheering on Emma Corrin I AM SO HAPPY. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WSpJEZJd17 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 1, 2021

Ok watching Olivia Colman go nuts cheering for Emma Corrin when she beat her for a globe was the most precious 🥺 — Meagan (@meaganmller) March 1, 2021

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, Accepts Posthumous Golden Globe On His Behalf In Emotional Speech

She had a similar reaction when losing the Film category to Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian”.

NBC

If anyone needs a pic of Jodie Foster kissing her wife with her dog stuck in the middle while winning a Golden Globe, here you go: pic.twitter.com/V57D4GqEVj — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 1, 2021

Colman has had her fair share of Golden Globe wins over the years, nabbing gongs for “The Crown”, “The Favourite”, and “The Night Manager”.