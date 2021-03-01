Golden Globes Had Everyone From Kate Hudson & Jane Fonda To Norman Lear & Jason Sudeikis Trending

The 78th Golden Globe Awards inspired a whole lot of Google searches.

Following Sunday night’s live telecast of the movie and TV award show, Google revealed some of the biggest search trends of the night in the U.S.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Calls For Diversity While Accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award At Golden Globes 2021

When it came to style, Kate Hudson came out on top, with viewers searching up her fashion choices for the night. Following her were Nicole Kidman, Rosamund Pike, Jane Fonda, and Gillian Anderson.

The Amazon Prime Video series “Small Axe” got over a 4,750-per cent increase in search traffic after star John Boyega won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role for his work in the anthology entry “Red, White and Blue”.

Other big breakout search trends over the course of the evening included Norman Lear’s classic sitcom “All In The Family”, as well as “Tracy Morgan EGOT” and Jason Sudeikis, who got people talking with his laid-back tie-dye hoodie.

RELATED: Don Cheadle Jokingly Tells Jason Sudeikis To Wrap Up His Golden Globes Speech

The night also prompted a lot of questions, including, “Who is Jodie Foster married to?”, “Is Carol Burnett still alive?”, “How old is Norman Lear?” and, “Who is Jason Sudeikis dating?”

Finally, when it came to Golden Globe winners, Jodie Foster inspired the most searches; Rosamund Pike, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo and Jason Sudeikis rounded out the top five.