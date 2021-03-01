Skip to Main Content

Taylor Swift Calls Dating-Life Joke On ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Joke ‘Deeply Sexist’

By Corey Atad.

Taylor Swift. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
A joke about Taylor Swift has prompted big backlash online.

In the finale of the new Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia” the show’s main characters argue about relationships when Georgia asks Ginny if she and her boyfriend broke up.

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” Ginny responds.

Following fan backlash to the joke, Swift herself called out the joke, referring to it as “deeply sexist.”

Fans also adamantly called out the show and Netflix for airing the joke about the singer’s dating history, with many calling it “misogynistic” and “slut-shaming.” Fans also got “Respect Taylor Swift” trending.

As some also noted, Swift herself has commented a number of times over the years about the “sexist” way the media and others have focused on her dating life.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.

