Taylor Swift Fans Angered By ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Joke About The Singer’s Dating Life

A joke about Taylor Swift has prompted big backlash online.

In the finale of the new Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia” the show’s main characters argue about relationships when Georgia asks Ginny if she and her boyfriend broke up.

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” Ginny responds.

Swift’s fans quickly called out the show and Netflix for airing the joke about the singer’s dating history, which many called “misogynistic” and “slut-shaming.” Fans also got “Respect Taylor Swift” trending.

If those script writers thought of these lines as jokes, are they really that dumb? Being misogynistic and slut-shaming people has never been a joke. Taylor has been slut-shamed throughout her entire career and she doesn't deserve it, no one else does! RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/jfY53ZD0bk — fearlessly, augustine 💛🍭 (@twiceswifteu) March 1, 2021

I was gonna watch Ginny and Georgia but not anymore. Even after the reputation tour doc, and the Miss Americana doc this bull is still happening. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/dvqPHWki08 — Yazy Lee | stream folklore and evermore (@loveyazy) March 1, 2021

@DebraJFisher @sllampy could you please tell us what's so funny about slut shaming?? as a young women I'd really like to know. also @netflix this really the message you sending to so many young girls??? — Chloe | fearless (@chloelovestay) March 1, 2021

im just so…… women cant even exist at this point without being shamed, its almost like they forget that taylor has been in a committed relationship for about 5 years now…. i can assure you the joke is SO old and not even the slightest bit funny. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/FKH7yMY5rh — katieᵇˡᵐ (@ntltcswift) March 1, 2021

the most disappointing thing is that the writers are 2 women RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/EdZ6HmTlA1 — agus (taylor's version) (@delicatesswift) March 1, 2021

As some also noted, Swift herself has commented a number of times over the years about the “sexist” way the media and others have focused on her dating life.

These misogynized comments are unacceptable in 2021. Taylor has talked about it throughout her career and people still have the audacity to make fun of that. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/KDAjrrYtBt — JĐ (@juan_repspace) March 1, 2021

i dont want to see my idol talked about like that ever again RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/HRJBGUbXvG — daniel 💛 fan account (@cinnamn13) March 1, 2021

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.