Taylor Swift Fans Angered By ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Joke About The Singer’s Dating Life

By Corey Atad.

Taylor Swift. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
A joke about Taylor Swift has prompted big backlash online.

In the finale of the new Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia” the show’s main characters argue about relationships when Georgia asks Ginny if she and her boyfriend broke up.

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” Ginny responds.

Swift’s fans quickly called out the show and Netflix for airing the joke about the singer’s dating history, which many called “misogynistic” and “slut-shaming.” Fans also got “Respect Taylor Swift” trending.

As some also noted, Swift herself has commented a number of times over the years about the “sexist” way the media and others have focused on her dating life.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.

