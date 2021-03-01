Jason Bateman Headed To Jennifer Aniston’s House To Film Himself For The Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston had a special house guest during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Jason Bateman headed to Aniston’s home to film for the ceremony, with the “Friends” actress sharing photos of the actor in front of a laptop with an elaborate setup.

Bateman, who was up for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama gong for “Ozark”, was pictured alongside his daughters as his team got to work around him.

Aniston also pointed out there was a photo of her and her dad in one Instagram Story snap, saying how Bateman had come round and “brought the Golden Globes with him.”

She then gave a shout-out to her paint-by-numbers artwork, which made it into another photo.

jason bateman in jennifer aniston’s instagram stories, he went to her house to film for the golden globes! pic.twitter.com/2Ff33kBDQX — best of jason bateman (@badpostbateman) March 1, 2021

Aniston and Bateman have starred in numerous movies together over the years, including comedies “The Switch” and “Horrible Bosses”.

Bateman would lose out to “The Crown” star Josh O’Connor.