Kelly Clarkson Does Her Best Ariana Grande With Cover Of ‘Imagine’

“Can you imagine a world like that?”

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host once again opened things with a new “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on an Ariana Grande hit.

Clarkson performed the song “Imagine”, from Grande’s smash album Thank U, Next, released in 2018.

“Knew you were perfect after the first kiss,” she sings on the track. “Took a deep breath like, ‘Ooh.'”

Clarkson has performed songs by Grande on her show before, including late last year when she took on the megahit “No Tears Left To Cry”.