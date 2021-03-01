Blanco Brown Says Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash ‘Didn’t Break My Spirit’

After nearly losing his life, Blanco Brown is on the road to recovery.

Last year, the 35-year-old singer and music producer suffered a near-fatal motorcycle accident, and in a new interview with Billboard, he’s opening up about the experience.

“It was a scary moment, but I’m just glad that God had his arms around me,” Blanco says, adding that “the accident was not my fault. That’s all I can speak on right at this moment.”

Brown says that the accident “shattered” bones in his arms, wrists, legs, and pelvis.

“There’s nothing more real than laying there and you hear the doctor say, ‘If we don’t get him blood, he’s not going to make it,’ and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he says of undergoing 12 hours of surgery. “That was a moment. I could only lay there. I was like, ‘Please don’t let me leave.’”

Thankfully, doctors saved Brown’s leg, which he says “was just hanging… I’d never broken a bone in my body, so to break everything at one time, oh my goodness.”

After the surgery, the singer had to spend a month in hospital, with time in the ICU.

“I couldn’t move at all. I couldn’t turn in the bed. I had external pipes sticking out of my body holding my pelvis together,” he explains. “I had to learn how to do simple things. I couldn’t feed myself. I was broken, but it didn’t break my spirit.”

He adds, “Three nurses came in one day playing the song,” he says. “It just pumped my spirit all the way up.”

Brown also received plenty of support from within the country music community, including from Tim McGraw, who sent him one of his signature black cowboy hats with the autograph, “Love ya, Blanco.”

“Growing up looking at the iconic black cowboy hat, I was just like ‘Man, if I could get one of those hats that I could hang onto and put in a case, it would mean the most,’” Brown says. “I got surprised with the hat and the note. What’s so crazy is that day I was really down, just thinking like, ‘Will I heal in time? Am I going to heal at this rate?’ To tell you the truth, I got the hat and it made me feel great about everything. It made me want to get up, but I couldn’t!”

Talking about his recovery, Brown says, “Some days are up and then some days are pain. You just really don’t know what day you’re going to get until you get up and start trying to move around and do the physical therapy and stuff.”

He adds, “I definitely feel like having another chance at life is God’s purpose for me and his will, so I can’t do nothing but keep on making great music that has a meaning. The accident, it solidified that you’re here for this purpose. ‘Keep it going. Don’t stop what you’re doing. Don’t let this put a damper on what you do and how you shine and the joy you have. Just continue to be a blessing.’”