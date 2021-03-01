Kate Hudson’s Adorable 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose Steals The Show As Famous Family Gather Together For Golden Globes Appearance

Kate Hudson wasn’t short of company during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Hudson was joined by her family, including mom Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and brother Oliver for the virtual bash.

However, despite all the famous faces on the screen, it was Hudson’s two-year-old daughter Rani Rose who stole the show.

The little one, whom Hudson shares with other-half Danny Fujikawa, shouted to the camera, “Hi, everybody!” in a video shared by Hello!

Hudson’s older children, sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9, also made an appearance.

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose is SUPER PUMPED for the #GoldenGlobes 😍 pic.twitter.com/5rtJKaieuc — Access (@accessonline) March 1, 2021

Hudson, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in “Music”, spoke about the ceremony being a family affair during a “Live From the Red Carpet” interview with E! News.

“I realize I haven’t done this in a year and a half almost, put a gown on, a dress,” she told Giuliana Rancic. “It was fun for all of us.”

Hudson, who looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton dress for the appearance, went on, “There is that moment, though, when you do award ceremonies, and you get in the car and everybody’s waving and going ‘Okay.’ And then you get to the carpet.

“There’s a sort of adrenalin. And I do feel like, because I’ve got a big family — my mom and my dad are here, my kids are here — everybody’s sort of, we’re trying to really bring the celebratory feeling to it… It’s fun.

“I think we should do this more often,” she added.