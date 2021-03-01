Jessie J Goes Public With Boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen After Unflattering Paparazzi Photos

Click to share this via email

Jessie J is in a relationship and very happy about it.

On Monday, the 32-year-old singer officially revealed that she is dating choreographer Max Pham Nguyen, after paparazzi photos of the couple were published.

Remarking that the article in question “was actually sweet,” Jessie nonetheless took issue with the photos used.

“Got me looking like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut,” she commented in an Instagram post sharing both the paparazzi shots, along with pictures of her own.

“Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you hiding in cars and bushes,” she wrote, addressing the intrusive photographers.

The news comes after Jessie revealed in October that she was single, after dating Channing Tatum.