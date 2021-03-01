Jodie Foster Thanks Aaron Rodgers In Golden Globes Speech, As Promised, After His Recent Shout-Out

Jodie Foster made a very special shout-out during her Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday.

The actress, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in “The Mauritanian”, thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, just as she’d promised.

Jodie Foster shouts out Aaron Rodgers during her Golden Globes speech pic.twitter.com/l0SWtYeH69 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 1, 2021

“Not only am I a big Packers fan, but I am the competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers,” Foster told reporters in the press room after her big win, Entertainment Weekly reported. “I just got a very cute video from him where he says he is going to get me back. So we’ll see who wins.”

Although no one is really sure how the pair’s friendship started, Rodgers recently hit headlines after thanking Foster in his 2020 AP Most Valuable Player speech.

Foster, who worked with Rodgers’ fiancée Shailene Woodley on “The Mauritanian”, then vowed to return the favour during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month.

“He just knows I’m his biggest fan,” she said at the time, insisting the pair didn’t know one another really.

Foster, a longtime Packers fan, joked, “You see he said, ‘My team,’ even though he said, ‘Off the field’ — that makes me a Green Bay Packer.

“People keep saying to me, ‘No, Jodie, that does not mean you’re part of the team.’ But it does mean I’m part of the team.”

During the same event, Rodgers also revealed he was engaged. The news came as a surprise to fans, who didn’t know he was even dating Woodley.