‘American Idol’ Judges Push Singer Graham DeFranco To ‘Get Confident Quick’ After ‘World Class’ Audition

Katy Perry pushes because she cares.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, singer Graham DeFranco auditioned with a beautiful performance of “Part One” by Band of Horses.

But after the song, Perry had some tough love to give.

“The extent of your experience is coffee shops, open mic, but not really committing to anything. Why?” she asked.

“I don’t think I believe in myself enough yet,” DeFranco told her.

“What do you do for work?” Perry asked, to which he revealed, “I’m a pilot.”

“Oh, that sounds easy!” Perry said, raising her voice. “But what did you do? What did you do? You learned!”

Graham DeFranco.

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan then assumed the commentary, explaining that DeFranco has a gift and he needs to push himself harder.

“You have seriously one of the most listenable voices we’ve heard this year,” Bryan told him. “Whether you want to believe it or not, get confident quick, because you’ve got a world-class voice and you don’t even mean to have it.”

The judges all gave DeFranco a big yes, sending him to Hollywood, and then encouraged him to look in the mirror and say, “Oh my God, I’m Graham DeFranco,” which he did in the bathroom just after the audition was over.