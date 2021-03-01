Skip to Main Content

Cardi B Is Open To Collaborating With Lizzo But Wants Fans To ‘Stop Pressuring Me To Do Stuff’

By Corey Atad.

Cardi B. Photo: EPA/IAN LANGSDON/CP Images
Cardi B has a lot of love for Lizzo.

On Sunday, the rapper shared a tweet featuring a series of photos of Lizzo.

Seeing the tweet, fans called on Cardi to do a collaboration with the “Juice” singer, to which Cardi responded that she’ll have to actually write a song first.

When another fan got excited at the prospect of a collaboration, Cardi asked people to “stop pressuring me to do stuff.”

Cardi B has collaborated with a number of artists, including her hit song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion last summer. Lizzo has also collaborated, with Missy Elliott and Ariana Grande, to name but a few.

