Cardi B Is Open To Collaborating With Lizzo But Wants Fans To ‘Stop Pressuring Me To Do Stuff’

Cardi B has a lot of love for Lizzo.
On Sunday, the rapper shared a tweet featuring a series of photos of Lizzo.
These pics do it for me pic.twitter.com/GNJUom3MlE
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021
Seeing the tweet, fans called on Cardi to do a collaboration with the “Juice” singer, to which Cardi responded that she’ll have to actually write a song first.
Can I do a song first thst I can put her on
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021
When another fan got excited at the prospect of a collaboration, Cardi asked people to “stop pressuring me to do stuff.”
Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021
Cardi B has collaborated with a number of artists, including her hit song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion last summer. Lizzo has also collaborated, with Missy Elliott and Ariana Grande, to name but a few.