Cardi B Is Open To Collaborating With Lizzo But Wants Fans To ‘Stop Pressuring Me To Do Stuff’

Cardi B has a lot of love for Lizzo.

On Sunday, the rapper shared a tweet featuring a series of photos of Lizzo.

These pics do it for me pic.twitter.com/GNJUom3MlE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Seeing the tweet, fans called on Cardi to do a collaboration with the “Juice” singer, to which Cardi responded that she’ll have to actually write a song first.

Can I do a song first thst I can put her on — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

When another fan got excited at the prospect of a collaboration, Cardi asked people to “stop pressuring me to do stuff.”

Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Cardi B has collaborated with a number of artists, including her hit song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion last summer. Lizzo has also collaborated, with Missy Elliott and Ariana Grande, to name but a few.