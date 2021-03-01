Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Shares First Update From Hospital After Shooting

Ryan Fischer is recovering in hospital after his terrible ordeal.

On Monday, Lady Gaga’s dog walker shared his first statement after being shot by an assailant who stole two of the singer’s dogs.

In two separate Instagram posts, Fischer wrote about the harrowing experience, as well as his recovery.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he began.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story,” Fischer continued. “I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you.”

He added, “I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

Fischer also thanked his friends and family, as well as Gaga, for their support throughout.

Addressing Gaga specifically, he wrote, “Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Finally, he added, “I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”

Gaga’s stolen dogs were found tied to a pole on Friday and returned to the pop singer after she offered a $500,000 reward. The suspect remains at large.