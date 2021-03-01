Seth Rogen Expands Marijuana Business, Houseplant, To California

It looks like Seth Rogen’s weed empire is growing.

On Monday, the “Superbad” star announced the launch of his marijuana company, Houseplant, in the state of California.

In a video on Twitter, Rogen shared the news, telling fans, “Hi, I’m Seth Rogen, and if you know anything about me at all, I’m going to assume it’s that I really love weed. But what you probably don’t know about me is that I’ve been working on my own weed company for the last 10 years, and we are finally ready to launch in America.”

Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

Describing the products as “hand-smoked by me,” Rogen also showed off the cute packaging containers for the marijuana, along with a special table lighter and ash tray.

“This is honestly my life’s work, and I’ve never been more excited about anything,” he said, adding, “and I hope you enjoy it.”

Rogen first launched Houseplant in Canada in 2019 as a subsidiary of Canopy Growth, offering a range of marijuana products.