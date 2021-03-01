Gal Gadot Is Expecting Baby Number Three

Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano are expecting their third child together.

The “Wonder Woman” actress, 35, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday, just hours after she presented during the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

“Here we go again,” Gadot captioned a family photo featuring Varsano and their daughters: Alma, 9 and Maya, 3.

Her rep has confirmed that the social post is indeed a pregnancy announcement.

Family is everything to Gadot, in fact, the actress incorporated her loved ones into a special scene in “Wonder Woman 1984”.

“It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene,” she told GoodDay DC‘s Kevin McCarthy.

She added, “I have two daughters, both of them appeared. My oldest one appeared with Asa, [director] Patty’s [Jenkins] son, and then my youngest one, whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for ‘Wonder Woman’, the first one, was there with my husband. To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish.”

Gadot and Varsano wed in 2008.