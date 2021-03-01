Netflix Drops New Trailer For College Admissions Scandal Documentary ‘Operation Varsity Blues’

Netflix just dropped the new trailer for the upcoming documentary based on the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal, “Operation Varsity Blues”.

The movie, which uses real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps, looks back at the scandal that saw celebs like “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, as well as “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, end up behind bars.

“Is there any risk that this thing blows up in my face?” one parent asks Rick Singer (played by Matthew Modine), the man behind the operation.

Credit: Netflix

RELATED: The College Admissions Scandal Is Getting Exposed In Netflix’s ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ Documentary

Singer says of the scheme in the clip: “We help the wealthiest families in the U.S. get their kids into school.”

A synopsis for the film reads, “An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the centre of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged.”

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Approved To Get Her Passport Back

“Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality. From Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, the filmmakers behind ‘Fyre’, and starring Matthew Modine as Rick Singer.”

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” is set to be released March 17.