Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their Sixth Child Together

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together.

Hilaria, who gave birth to son Eduardo Pau Lucas in September, posted an adorable photo of the newborn, taken by her other half, writing “7” in the caption, alongside a red heart emoji.

The little one was seen nestled into the couple’s other young children.

The pair share sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, as well as daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7.

Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria’s post comes after she told People back in November of whether she’d expand her family, “Everybody’s asking me this question. I don’t know. I’ve said in the past that I was done when I wasn’t done. I think, right now, I’m so tired. And I feel, just with COVID — it’s just insanity.”

“My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they’re already like, ‘When is the next one going to come?'” she went on. “And I’m like, ‘Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'”

Hilaria continued, “They’ve been really great, though. They love [Edu]. They love babies. It’s actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they’re going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much.”

ET Canada has reached out to the Baldwins’ rep for comment.