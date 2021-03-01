Breland Goes Deep With New Track ‘Cross Country’

Breland is telling his story in his new single, “Cross Country”.

The country ballad is a bold, genre-crossing tune that shows who the singer, 25, really is.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Breland says he “felt like this song was an opportunity for me to tell my story and hopefully inspire other people to tell their stories.”

“What’s so beautiful about country music as a genre is that it’s one of the only genres, other than maybe hip-hop, where you can legitimately tell your story, and people will listen to that and respect it,” he added.

“I’m going cross country/ I won’t stop running ’til I find where I belong, I’m going cross country/ Know they might judge me, I ain’t gotta prove ’em wrong/ ‘Cause I know it’s okay to be in my own lane/ When I’m doing what they say can’t be done,” Breland, Atlanta-based and New Jersey-born singer-songwriter sings. “I’m going cross country/ I won’t stop running ’til I find where I belong (Where I belong).”

“Cross Country” is a follow-up to Breland’s hit 2020 single “My Truck”.