Laura Dern Reveals She Spent Just Seven Minutes At The Golden Globes

Laura Dern did not stay long for Sunday’s Golden Globes.

The actress, who presented the night’s first award, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah”, said she spent all of seven minutes at the mostly virtual ceremony.

Dern, who donned a stunning Givenchy suit for the bash, shared, “So, I just went to the Golden Globe Awards. I was here all of seven minutes, I think.”

She added, “I’m honoured to be here. I’m grateful everyone’s figured out a safe way to honour such amazing art this year.

“Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya and all of the amazing nominees. Such beautiful, incredible performances. Sending so much love and safety and well-being to everybody.”

Dern’s latest social media post comes after she was showered with love by celebrity pals like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman on her 54th birthday on Feb. 10.