Arisa Cox Discusses Representing More Of The BIPOC Community On ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9: ‘The Human Variation Is So Beautiful’

Attention, “Big Brother Canada” fans! The most epic season of the reality series is just days away, and Arisa Cox is spilling all the tea.

“Well, what blows my mind is that that means ‘Big Brother Canada’ has been on the air for almost a decade. Which is unheard of. It’s so amazing to be a part of something this big and well received,” she said, speaking from the “Big Brother Canada” house with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel.

The host and executive producer addressed how the show is upping its representation game by casting 50 per cent BIPOC houseguests.

Continued Cox: “It is really really special for all of us who worked on it to get to season 9 and our fans, I think, we can all agree, we need some good ‘Big Brother’ escapism right now more than ever.

“I do feel like I’ve been a part of this push to have the images that we see on our screens feel different and have more people feel included,” Cox added. “That goes for culture, and race, and religion and sexuality and gender. The human variation is so beautiful. I want to get to the point where you don’t have to put numbers on it.”

Fans will remember that the eighth season of “Big Brother Canada” came to an early end due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, the “Big Brother Canada” team was able to make the ninth season a reality — safely. However, Cox is certain that with everything that’s happened over the past year, it may impact the game for the houseguests in one way or another.

“I feel like especially the single houseguests…being in a space with people who are safe and who are getting weekly tests and are not seeing anyone else, everyone is in this bubble,” she quipped.

“We’ll see if there is a particular romantic flair this year. It’s possible,” added Cox.

Tune in to the season 9 premiere of “Big Brother Canada” on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Global.