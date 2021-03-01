Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Celebrate International Women’s Day With Special Archewell Foundation Project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their bit to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

The Archewell Foundation has curated a list of more than 20 real and achievable acts of compassion that people can take on behalf of the women in their lives or communities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex updated the organization’s website with suggestions on how to celebrate the special day.

Women’s History Month runs throughout March.

“Women Deserve Recognition — and also Support,” the page’s headline reads.

“We know the world is asking more and more of women every day — as wage earners, leaders, educators, carers, and more,” it continues. “In recognition of International Women’s Day, let’s unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for the women in your life and in your community.”

Suggestions include providing meals to women in need, recognizing and appreciating women who serve in the military and ordering from women-run restaurants.

The list also includes simple gestures like just checking in with a loved one.

“From work to family care, many of us are juggling a lot at the moment,” the description says. “Asking something as simple as ‘Are you okay?’ can go a long way,” referencing ITV’s Tom Bradby asking Meghan if she was “okay” during her and Harry’s 2019 royal tour of Africa documentary.

Harry and Meghan “will be participating in and taking a number of these actions themselves throughout the month and are hopeful to see families and communities everywhere join together to unleash compassion, one action at a time,” a press release confirms.

Meghan especially has a long history of honouring International Women’s Day, with her marking it by speaking at a special panel hosted by King’s College London in 2019.

“If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to say something” — The Duchess of Sussex on #InternationalWomensDay @QueensComTrust #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/p5Dojn2Upw — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2019

