‘Bachelor’ Alum Taylor Nolan Speaks Out After Her ‘Highly Problematic’ Tweets Resurface

Taylor Nolan has a lot to say in response to her past offensive tweets resurfacing. The “Bachelor” alum took to Instagram on Sunday to comment on her past tweets, which were posted in 2011 and 2012, that were offensive to the LGBTQ, Asian, Jewish, Indian and Chinese communities, as well as fatphobic.

In a 30-minute long video, Nolan, who first appeared on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” and later on “Bachelor in Paradise”, said that the tweets were “not surprising” to her because she’s “incredibly aware” of the “highly problematic, highly hurtful” things she’s said in the past.

“How do you think I got to doing the work that I do today?” said Nolan, who’s a mental health counselor, as well as one of the most outspoken proponents against racism in the ‘Bachelor’ franchise, including recent controversies involving contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and host Chris Harrison.

Nolan, who is biracial, said that her tweets were in response to how much she “hated” herself, “from the time I was in sixth grade to…to the time I was about to graduate from graduate school.”

The self-hatred Nolan felt was a result of the “racism” she’d experienced from the “white supremacy” she was raised in, she said.

“I thought, ‘If I am in with these [white] people, they’re not going to hurt me,’ which is flawed, which is incredibly flawed,” she said. “… These were beliefs in my tweets that had been echoed by the whiteness around me that was reinforced.”

Nolan said that her own experiences with “racism on the reg” led her to lash “out at other people of colour.”

“I said f**ked up s**t,” she admitted. “It wasn’t OK then. It still isn’t OK now.”

Throughout her video, Nolan criticized the people who resurfaced her tweets, claiming that they were looking to discredit her current work by doing so. “One of the only reasons why these tweets are coming out now is because I have upset white supremacy repeatedly,” she said.

As for why she didn’t delete the tweets, Nolan said she made a conscious choice to keep them because it was her “truth.”