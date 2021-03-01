Sisters Paris And Nicky Hilton Say Their Mom ‘Lied’ About Starring On ‘RHOBH’

Kathy Hilton kept news about joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” secret from her own daughters.

On the latest episode of Paris Hilton’s podcast “This Is Paris”, the reality star welcomes sister Nicky Hilton.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Declares She’s No ‘Stupid Blonde’ — But ‘Very Good At Pretending To Be’

“Even though she’s my little sister, I’ve always looked up to her like a big sister… she’s the one that’s way more responsible, and always watching out for me and is so protective… she’s very intuitive and very strong,” Paris says off the top.

The sisters also talk about the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” and brought up Paris’ own ill treatment by the media, including a recently resurfaced interview with David Letterman.

“He just kept pushing me and pushing me and I was so upset,” Paris says of the clip. “It was like he was purposely trying to humiliate me… please stop bringing this up again… it was very cruel and very mean. I’m never coming on this show again, you crossed the line.”

Nicky later adds, “You know what would not happen today is Sarah Silverman going on stage at the MTV Awards, and making disgusting, vile, perverted statements about pop stars, about people sitting in the audience.”

RELATED: Sarah Silverman Addresses Resurfaced Comedy Roast of Britney Spears From 2007 VMAs

Paris says, “There were certain people they targeted. I would see that with myself, with Britney, Jessica Simpson. There was a certain type of girl they targeted that they’d never do that to a man.”

Finally, the sisters talk about mom Kathy joining the cast of “RHOBH” last fall, revealing that she didn’t actually tell them she would be going on the reality series.

Nicky says their mom was “so shady about the whole thing,” recalling she told them, “Well they asked me, and I’m thinking about it, but I’m probably not going to do it.”

Paris says, “My mom lied to us and said she wasn’t doing it. If there wasn’t a pandemic, there’s no way she would say yes,” to which Nicky added, “She’s bored and looks better than ever, so I feel like, she’s like why not.”