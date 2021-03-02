Beth Behrs Reveals She Was A Real Life ‘Broke Girl’ Before Landing ‘2 Broke Girls’ Role

Beth Behrs could really relate to her breakout character.

On Monday the “2 Broke Girls” star appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and talked about getting her big break on the TV sitcom.

“You were working as a nanny and a bartender when you got ‘2 Broke Girls’ is that true?” Barrymore asked.

“Oh yeah, I was a broke girl,” Behrs said. “Seven days a week I was working full time and actually I didn’t even own a pair of high heels.”

She recalled, “I went to my audition for Caroline in cowboy boots. So Michael Patrick King, the amazing creator of ‘2 Broke Girls’, called me for my final screen test and was like, ‘Um, Do you own like not a ‘Little House on the Prairie’ dress and like heels? Can you wear something Upper East Side?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah totally,’ but I had no money because I was a real broke girl.”

Behrs continued, “So I went to Nordstrom, I kept all the tags on my clothes and the label on the Steve Madden heels I got and when he hugged me at the screen test he was like, ‘Are there tags all over your clothes?’ And I was like, ‘Well yes because if I don’t get this job I have to return all these clothes I can’t afford them.’ So I was a total cowgirl trying to pretend she was Upper East Side.”

The actress starred on “2 Broke Girls” from 2011 to 2017, when the show was cancelled. Behrs currently stars on Global’s “The Neighborhood”.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.