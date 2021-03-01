Skip to Main Content

Hailey Bieber Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Hubby Justin Bieber

By Aynslee Darmon.

Justin Bieber hold hands with Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber hold hands with Hailey Bieber — Getty

Hailey Bieber is showing the world how much she loves her husband.

In honour of Justin Bieber’s 27th birthday on Monday, March 1, the model, 24, dedicated a sweet tribute to the Canadian cutie alongside a series of photos of their years together.

“Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you,” she wrote. “Happy 27th birthday, you are my favourite human and I’m grateful to be by your side. ❤️”

Justin hit the comments section to thank his lovely wife.

“😢 I love you, baby,” he wrote.

Hailey wasn’t the only one to honour the “Lonely” singer, some of his famous friends sent virtual birthday wishes too:

