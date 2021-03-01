Hailey Bieber Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Hubby Justin Bieber

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hailey Bieber is showing the world how much she loves her husband.

In honour of Justin Bieber’s 27th birthday on Monday, March 1, the model, 24, dedicated a sweet tribute to the Canadian cutie alongside a series of photos of their years together.

“Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you,” she wrote. “Happy 27th birthday, you are my favourite human and I’m grateful to be by your side. ❤️”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Studio Album ‘Justice’

Justin hit the comments section to thank his lovely wife.

“😢 I love you, baby,” he wrote.

Hailey wasn’t the only one to honour the “Lonely” singer, some of his famous friends sent virtual birthday wishes too:

RELATED: Justin Bieber Puts A Twist On ‘Lonely’ For Live Performance

Happy happy 27 @justinbieber ! Love you — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) March 1, 2021

Happy birthday @justinbieber!! Sending you a hand hug and all the wins today 🤝🎂 pic.twitter.com/zIwmtl3XiE — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 1, 2021