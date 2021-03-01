The Baeumler Family Runs A Hotel In A Pandemic In ‘Island Of Bryan’ Season 3

Click to share this via email

To story of Caerula Mar Club is continuing for a third season.

On Monday, HGTV Canada announced the return of No. 1 series “Island of Bryan” for season 3 on April 18.

After opening the boutique hotel of their dreams in the Bahamas at the end of season 2, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler got hit with a real rollercoaster of a first year in business.

The new season opens with the Baeumlers having to shut down the hotel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantining together as a family on the island.

As the season progresses, the family manages to get the hotel back open, focusing on finishing ongoing projects while welcoming guests amid the pandemic.

Season 3 of the show will be split in two parts, with the first five episodes airing in the spring, and the second half set to air summer 2021.

Tune-in to the season premiere of “Island of Bryan” April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.