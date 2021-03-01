Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash Get Emotional As ‘Superstore’ Wraps Series Finale

“Superstore” is coming to an end and some of its cast are saying goodbye.

Ahead of the season finale later this month, Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, two of the hit comedy’s biggest stars, penned an emotional farewell to their characters and their castmates.

For his goodbye, Feldman shared a photo of himself at the very last table read held over Zoom.

“Tomorrow is the last day I’ll play Jonah Simms,” he wrote to Instagram. “No hugs goodbye, no see you at the wrap party, no awkward drunk conversations at the bar. The past year has been a lonely time especially when you’re celebrating, mourning, commemorating, saying goodbye. I think we’re all probably done taking other people for granted. It’s almost as if other people are the only thing that actually matters. I like to think in the end, that’s what ‘Superstore’ was about. I’m gonna miss these other people dearly. But I know I’ll see them again. In-person. This is a picture of me in my trailer ‘at’ our final table read. When it was over, I clicked a button and everyone just disappeared.”

In her post, Ash wrote, “It’s the spontaneous dance breaks with America [Ferrera]. It’s Ben catching himself saying something he knows people are going to jump on him for. It’s one of those times I get Mark [McKinney] to really laugh. It’s the sparkle in Nico [Santos]’ eye right when he’s about to break in a scene. It’s catching eyes with Kaliko [Kauahi] and communicating without a word. It’s Colton [Dunn] and I planning the best prank of all time. It’s Nichole [Sakura] always being an open ear for me when I’m going through it and offering such wisdom.”

“It’s knowing that we can work together through the worst of a pandemic, in its epicentre, because we have that unspoken trust that only comes with being together for six years,” she continued. “It’s creating something together that we are all proud of. A true collaboration. Where the funniest jokes win no matter who came up with them. And the stories we tell are rooted in reflecting the world we live in… I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t be more heartbroken. Truly the end of an era.”

The series finale of “Superstore” airs March 25 at 9 p.m. on Global.