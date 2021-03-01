Jon Bon Jovi Admits He Didn’t Know What ‘Sex And The City’ Was Before Appearing On The Show

Jon Bon Jovi is revealing how he never watched “Sex and the City” before making a cameo appearance on the show in 1999.

The “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer called into SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Monday to talk about his current single, “Story of Love”.

During the conversation, the Bon Jovi frontman looked back on the time he took a break from recording hit songs to star in “Games People Play”, a season two episode of “Sex and the City”.

“I started taking these episodes of TV shows to get out there and have more people see me to put me in their movies,” he recalled. “I didn’t know what ‘Sex and the City’ was. It was the beginning of the second season and I was not caught up on the first one, so I really didn’t know the impact that show was gonna have.”

Admitting that he, “never watched the show,” before making his guest appearance as Carrie’s love-interest, the rockstar continued, “I realize I never watched ‘Friends’, I never watched ‘Sex and the City’, I never watched ‘Game of Thrones’ … There’s so much television that actually just went over my head.”

The 58-year-old musician also spoke to Cohen about watching “Framing Britney Spears” and the music industry’s impact on young performers.

“I feel terrible for the poor kid,” he said of Spears. “Those are the kind of situations I knew to get out of in Hollywood [when I was at that age]. And I knew to get away from that kind of a world.”

He added, “I felt bad for her as I have felt bad for Justin Bieber and a lot of those young guys that got caught up in that.”

