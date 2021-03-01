Britney Spears Addresses ‘Craziness’ Of Past Year In Reflective Instagram Post

Britney Spears is looking back on the past year, while also sharing her hopes for a “healing” 2021.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph of a street covered by pink umbrellas, which she captioned with a lengthy message.

Discussing the outbreak of COVID-19, she began, “On all accounts of the craziness the past year … I feel like God’s tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus.”

Revealing her hopes for a brighter future, Spears continued, “This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation 🧘🏼‍♀️ … prayer 🙏🏼 … any kind of hobby that brings joy 💃🏼 … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well 🥗 !!!”

“This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!! This year I devote myself to lots of tea ☕️ and healing !!!!”

The 39-year-old star also shared her intentions to become more in touch with her emotions.

She added, “I’m working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it’s ok to cry.”

Rounding out the post, Spears once again encouraged her fans to “be kind”.

The Grammy-winner has been getting lots of support from fans and celebrities alike in the wake of “The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears”, an unauthorized documentary about the singer’s life and conservatorship.