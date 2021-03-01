Queen Elizabeth Jokes Around While Unveiling Statue Of Herself

Queen Elizabeth took part in a virtual statue unveiling last week.

To kick off the video call, the Queen learned about the vaccine rollout and COVID-19 response in Australia by the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le, and the Hon. Steven Marshall MP, Premier of South Australia.

The three also spoke about the bushfires and drought that captured Australia in early 2020.

But the highlight of the call was for the Queen to see the new sculpture of herself in the grounds of Government House.

“It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window – you’d think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly,” the Queen joked.

🇦🇺 The Queen held a meeting last week with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le and @marshall_steven, the Premier of South Australia. 🎥 HM was briefed on the region’s Covid-19 response and the rollout of the vaccination to frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/skaEePlMHF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 1, 2021

The new piece of art was made by sculptor Robert Hannaford AM who also gifted Queen Elizabeth with a “maquette,” a scale model, for her to keep in England.

Continuing to bring on the jokes, she quipped, “I’m glad it’s not quite as big as the original statue!”

As part of the Commonwealth, the Queen has made 16 visits to the country. As well as countless visits by members of the Royal Family on her behalf.