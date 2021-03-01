Chloé Zhao On Historic ‘Nomadland’ Golden Globe Win: I Hope ‘More People Like Me Get To Live Their Dream’

Chloé Zhao has been a Golden Globe winner for less than 24 hours and she’s still taking in the historic win.

During Sunday’s awards ceremony, Zhao became the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Director, and the second woman in the history of the show, for her Frances McDormand-led drama “Nomadland”. She also took home Best Motion Picture – Drama.

“Sometimes a first feels like a long time coming. I’m sure there’s many others before me who deserve the same recognition,” said Zhao at a virtual backstage conference, via Variety. “I just love what I do. If this means more people like me get to live their dream and get to do what I do, I’m happy.”

She added, “If this means that more people when they walk down the road and see someone who is not living in a traditional home, an alternative lifestyle, you wave and say, ‘Hi.’ It will make their day. The recognition, the awareness that I think it will bring to the nomadic community, is a great thing.”

While McDormand didn’t win her category, Actress in a Drama Motion Picture, Zhao says she’s so happy to have worked with the iconic actress.

“Fran really lives her art. She’s probably somewhere in the desert right now. We don’t know where she is,” Zhao said. “It’s been a privilege to be able to see the world thru her eyes and to be able to craft this character with her.”

“Nomadland” follows a woman (McDormand) in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.