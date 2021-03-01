Cole Tucker Gives First Interview About Relationship With Vanessa Hudgens: ‘I Love Her’

Cole Tucker gushed about his “awesome” girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, while speaking publicly about their relationship for the first time.

The 24-year-old MLB player and the 32-year-old “Princess Switch: Switched Again” star were first spotted together following a dinner date back in November.

The romance rumours came just 10 months after Hudgens’ split with longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” said the sports star while talking to reporters at spring training for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa…,’ I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is,” Tucker added.

Hudgens solidified her relationship status with a kiss, posting a photo of her and Tucker smooching on Valentine’s Day writing, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

Prior to her eight-year relationship with Butler, Hudgens dated her “High School Musical” co-star, Zac Efron, from 2005 to late 2010.