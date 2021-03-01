Will Smith Reveals He’ll Consider Running For Office ‘At Some Point Down The Line’

Will Smith is not ruling out a stint in politics.

The “Bad Boys” star revealed that he’ll consider running for office after it gets “cleaned up a little bit,” while speaking on Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” podcast.

“You’ve talked, sometimes joked, about getting into politics,” noted co-host Jon Favreau during their conversation. “What has made you think about entering politics and running, and what so far has prevented you from taking the leap?”

RELATED: Will Smith Takes A Deep Dive Into The U.S. Constitution In Star-Studded New Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend: The Fight For America’

Smith replied, “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line, I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony.”

He added, “So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”

Smith also reflected on the way in which his experiences with racism, prejudice and discrimination have shaped his worldview.

"Ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem. And fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil." Will Smith talks growing up as a Black man in America, running for office, and more on a new pod: https://t.co/gJRsqcKfeU pic.twitter.com/4qjQRtDrqG — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 1, 2021

RELATED: Will Smith Shares Rare Throwback Photo With Twin Siblings Ellen And Harry

“I’ve been called [n-word] to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche. I’ve never been called [n-word] by a smart person,” said the celebrated actor. “Um, so I grew up with the impression that racists, and racism were stupid. And they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.”

He continued, “So, you know, as I got older I saw that was less and less true and as I went into Hollywood I started seeing the ideas of systemic racial racism. But at the core of it. I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. You know, now they’re twins, for sure. They are twins for sure. But, ignorance, can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem.”

RELATED: Will Smith & Trevor Noah Have In-Depth Discussion About The 14th Amendment

Smith concluded, “Fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than, you know, blatant evil. So I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibres of our country.”