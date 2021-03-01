Sofia Coppola Talks Reuniting With Bill Murray For The Third Time With ‘On The Rocks’

Sofia Coppola joined forces with Bill Murray for the third time in the Golden Globe-nominated “On The Rocks”, something Murray brought a “sense of magic” too.

The director opened up about the collab with IndieWire, revealing it was special to watch as his “character takes over.”

“He had to be charismatic and come take over her life,” she continued, mentioning Murray’s co-star Rashida Jones. “That’s part of the dynamic of this film. And I knew she was strong enough to hold her own with him. He brings a sense of magic and fun.”

“He’s so smart,” she gushed. “He got what that character was looking for. We didn’t talk about it. He showed up and knew the tone of it. He found it as we went. He just got it. I feel a connection with him, in that he understands what I’m trying to do.”

Coppola has directed Murray for three films, “On The Rocks”, “Lost In Translation” and “A Very Murray Christmas”.

Murray was nominated for a Golden Globe on Sunday night for their latest collab, but the Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture statue went to Daniel Kaluuya for his work in “Judas And The Black Messiah”.

“On This Rocks” is streaming now on AppleTV+.