Judge Judy Says Her Feelings Are Not Necessarily PC: ‘They Are Realistic’

Judge Judy Sheindlin is sharing her thoughts on PC culture.

The outspoken TV star explained how working as a litigator and a judge in New York’s family court for a quarter-century “toughened” her, while speaking with The Guardian.

“Are my feelings necessarily PC and kumbaya? No. They are realistic,” said Sheindlin.

The 78-year-old star explained how ignoring reality in order to be politically correct can sometimes be “hurtful — mostly to children.”

“How do you put together in your brain a mother punishing a child by putting out a cigarette on his arm? A parent punishing a child for wetting their pants by making them sit in scalding water? How do you do that!” she said. “Do you say: ‘Well, I’m going to look at the childhood of the parent — maybe that’s all the parent knew?’ Not in my world. In my world, if that’s the way you know how to parent, you shouldn’t have any more children.”

Accepting that not everyone agrees with her no-nonsense opinions, Sheindlin continued, “Some people didn’t like my style — I told them to bug off.”

She also insisted that she never tries to be “gratuitously nasty or mean, without trying to make a point.”

“Judge Judy” is set to wrap its 25 season run after this season, with Sheindlin’s new show, “Judy Justice”, slated for Amazon.