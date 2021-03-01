Demi Lovato Says She ‘Accidentally’ Lost Weight After Becoming Full Of ‘Peace, Serenity, Joy, And Love’

Click to share this via email

Demi Lovato is revealing the results of her recent weight loss, thanks to a lifestyle change that doesn’t involve counting calories.

Rather than cutting down on food, the “Confident” singer credits her weight loss to becoming full of “peace, serenity, joy, and love”.

Lovato took to Instagram to share a message about body-positivity on Monday.

“Accidentally lost weight. I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge,” wrote the 28-year-old star alongside a video showcasing her slimmed-down waste. “And I especially…don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.”

She continued, “I’ve actually lost weight. This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”

Lovato later took to her Instagram Story to add, “Thank you body for your patience and faith in me [pink heart emoji].”

The former child star is soon set to star in a diet-related comedy series called “Hungry”.

Meanwhile, her docu-series, “Dancing with the Devil”, premieres on March 23.

The four-part show will give fans an intimate look at Lovato’s life and career, and her struggles along the way.

YouTube describes the series as “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction, singing about them on her 2018 single “Sober”.