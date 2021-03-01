Quavo Talks About Working With Robert De Niro On First Movie: ‘He’s A Nice Dude’

Quavo is sharing what it was like to “kick it” with Robert De Niro while filming “Wash Me In The River”.

The upcoming thriller will be the Migos star’s first acting project.

Quavo spoke about working with the legendary actor during an interview with Billboard.

“I said what’s up to him. I told him I said a line in one of my new songs about the trip I just took, and he was just like, ‘For real. M-I-G-O-S, right?’,” revealed the rapper.

He continued, “I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s finna go home and look me up.’ It was too hard. I couldn’t wait to tell my Mom dukes that I’m gonna be on the screen and kicked it with him. He’s a nice dude.”

The humble 29-year-old added, “It’s just an honour to be on the screen with Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and John Malkovich. I’m just blessed and I can’t wait for y’all to see it. It’s a very action-packed movie. I had fun doing it.”

Quavo described his character in the movie as a “ruthless gangster, ruthless killer named Coyote.”

According to Deadline, “Wash Me In The River” follows a recovering addict who “seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death.”